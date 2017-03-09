Rallies heat up, parties brace for impeachment ruling

Eight judges including acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi held another round of deliberations on whether Park had violated the Constitution and the law as tension between the two factions reached a climax, with Park supporters continuing their second-day of nonstop protests near the court.
A spokesperson for the pro-Park groups said it would mobilize some 5 million supporters from 12 regions across the nation on Friday morning before the verdict’s announcement slated for 11 a.m., saying the “eight justices should not commit a sin against history.”
|Anti-Park protesters march toward the court. (Yonhap)
Anti-Park protesters held a candlelight vigil in Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul followed by a march toward the court starting at 7 p.m., expressing confidence in her ouster yet reiterating that “it isn’t over until it is over.”
A number of civic groups and prayer meetings by religious groups also gathered in front of the court, demanding it uphold the impeachment in line with the people’s demands.
“The court’s final verdict should have been announced earlier, but it took more time as the justices are making the process fair and transparent. But we are sure that they will rule to uphold the impeachment,” said An Jin-geol, a spokesperson for the anti-Park faction.
To prevent any violence Friday, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it has heightened vigilance downtown.
From Wednesday, the police have been restricting protestors from using microphones and wrapping flags around their bodies.
At least 20 more police squads of about 250 officers were deployed Thursday to patrol in the central capital and near the court. The police said a total of 30,000 police officers, including conscripted ones, will be dispatched Friday.
Meanwhile, political parties were seen bracing for the aftermath of the ruling, holding a series of internal meetings and exploring various scenarios.
Opposition parties urged Park to accept the upcoming ruling, whatever the result is.
“It is the final role of Park to declare that she will accept any result as the president for the sake of national unity,” said Rep. Woo Sang-ho, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.
“The biggest problem is that the far-right faction, including Park, is already provoking a mass protest, preparing for the court’s approval of the impeachment.”
Presidential hopefuls also echoed the view. Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the conservative splinter Bareun Party said that he would completely go along with the results of the court’s verdict and resign from the National Assembly if Park is reinstated, in line with the party’s earlier announcement.
“President Park should promise people that she will submit to the court’s final verdict and put in last efforts to achieve national harmony (if the court upholds the impeachment,) in order to stop social disorder and public division,” Yoo said.
The ruling Liberty Korea Party held two emergency meetings to discuss measures to stabilize the political situation and examined three possible scenarios. If the court upholds the impeachment motion, the party’s members are reportedly expected to immediately launch preparations for an early presidential election by forming a related committee.
