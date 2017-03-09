Police book pro-Park activist for bringing gas gun to rally

|(Yonhap)
Carrying weapons such as firearms or swords is banned under the assembly and demonstration law.
The suspect, surnamed Kang, was caught by the police on the site at around 8:30 p.m. in front of Daehanmun gate in Jung-gu, Seoul, where the anti-impeachment rally was being held. Kang’s gun was confiscated.
“I brought the gun to defend myself,” Kang said during the investigation.
Police said they will send the case to prosecutors and also charge Kang with violating safety rules, as he didn’t get permission to have the gun at the rally.
Park’s supporters have been staging weekly rallies in central Seoul, urging the Constitutional Court to reinstate the president. Park has been suspended from office since she was impeached by parliament in December 2016.
By Hong Dam-young (dyhong@heraldcorp.com)