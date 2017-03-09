S. Korea says no plan to bring Kim Han-sol here

“We are unable to make a prompt decision, assuming Kim Han-sol wants to enter South Korea,” the source told the press.
The source said it had no knowledge about Kim Han-sol’s whereabouts and the owner of the YouTube account Cheollima Civil Defense, which posted the original clip of Kim titled “KHS Video.”
|(YouTube account Cheollima Civil Defense)
Kim Han-sol reportedly gave up a plan to pursue his tertiary education due to security concerns.
His father Kim Jong-nam was allegedly assassinated via the deadly chemical weapon VX nerve agent on Feb. 13 in Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Kim Jong-nam is the elder half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)