S. Korea says no plan to bring Kim Han-sol here

(YouTube account Cheollima Civil Defense)

The South Korean government said that it has no plan to bring Kim Han-sol, the son of Kim Jong-nam, to the country, a source from the Ministry of Unification said Thursday.“We are unable to make a prompt decision, assuming Kim Han-sol wants to enter South Korea,” the source told the press.The source said it had no knowledge about Kim Han-sol’s whereabouts and the owner of the YouTube account Cheollima Civil Defense, which posted the original clip of Kim titled “KHS Video.”On Wednesday, a 40-second video of Kim Han-sol, 22, was revealed on YouTube in which he showed viewers his passport and said he was living with his mother and sister. He also expressed gratitude to a group or an organization not identified in the video.Kim Han-sol reportedly gave up a plan to pursue his tertiary education due to security concerns.His father Kim Jong-nam was allegedly assassinated via the deadly chemical weapon VX nerve agent on Feb. 13 in Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Kim Jong-nam is the elder half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)