Posts on Park’s impeachment ruling sweeping social media

As the Constitutional Court plans to deliver its final ruling on President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment on Friday, Korean citizens have been raising their voices on social media.
Keywords such as “100 percent impeachment,” “I’ll die if judges reject the impeachment” and “resignation” topped Twitter’s trending topics on Thursday. The word “impeachment” was written more than 24,000 times on Twitter by 3 p.m. on the same day.
Twitter users also held events to mark the impeachment in advance. “I’ll buy you fried chicken if Park is ousted from office,” said a Twitter user. The post has been retweeted over 1,500 times in 21 hours.
|(Yonhap)
The impeachment also went viral on Instagram. Unlike Twitter, photos of pro-Park users frequently appeared on Instagram. The posts including “Opposing the impeachment” hashtags were shared over 3,000 times. Most of the posts with such hashtags included the pictures of the Korean flag. The Korean flag has become a symbol of pro-Park loyalists as they wave the flags during their rallies.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com
)