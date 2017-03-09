Park supporter nabbed for hitting police officers

(Yonhap)

A supporter of President Park Geun-hye was nabbed at the venue of a sit-in protest near the Constitutional Court for allegedly hitting two police officers, according to police Thursday.The pro-Park supporter, surnamed Min, was confronted at 8 p.m. Wednesday on taking materials not permitted by police into the site of the pro-Park rally, which has vilified lawmakers and the independent counsel for “unilaterally impeaching the president.”The two police officers approached Min and blocked him from bringing in the materials. Min, 57, responded violently, police said.Min is said to be a senior staff member of an activist group working against President Park’s impeachment. He has denied accusations of attacking police.While the Constitutional Court will announce its impeachment verdict at 11 a.m. Friday, rallies have divided into those in support or against the impeachment. Some Park supporters have vowed all-out protest if the impeachment passes, even to the degree of taking violent measures.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)