Pro-Park rallies leave wife of independent counsel unconscious

(Herald DB)

A string of physical threats by President Park Geun-hye supporters to independent counsel Park Young-soo has left his wife shocked and unconscious, according to news reports Wednesday.She passed out on a day that pro-President Park sympathizers rallied before her house and demanded the independent counsel team disband, which lasted until the independent counsel team ended its probe into the presidential scandal on Feb. 28, a Nocut News report said Wednesday.Some 50 Park sympathizers, holding baseball bats and the national flags of Korea and the US, pledged retaliation against the “forced investigation” led by independent counsel Park, while setting pictures of the 65-year-old on fire. The rallies started on Feb. 24 and lasted through the end of the month.Independent counsel Park requested police put his house under strengthened guard and ban the leaders of a President Park advocacy group from approaching the area. Policemen are on patrol near his house, while looking into threats.Independent counsel Park’s wife has reportedly suffered poor health due to chronic illness, the details of which have not been revealed to media.The murder threat is not new for independent counsel Park and his family. In July 2015, a man surnamed Lee inflicted a 15-centimeter-long wound on Park’s neck. Lee committed the crime bearing a grudge against Park, a lawyer defending Lee said in court.The special prosecutor’s team Tuesday named the now-impeached president as a suspect in the corruption scandal and an accomplice to her confidante Choi Soon-sil’s extortion of Korean businesses, including Samsung Group.In December, the National Assembly impeached President Park over the influence-peddling scandal involving herself, Choi and Samsung Group.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)