Asia Universities Summit to open in South Korea

A meeting of major universities in Asia will be held in University of Ulsan in the namesake city next week to discuss ways to strengthen university-industry collaboration, a university official said Thursday.



University of Ulsan in the namesake city, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

"The Asia Universities Summit will open Tuesday for a three-day run under the title of 'Forging the future -- building stronger alliances between universities and industry,'" the official said, adding that Times Higher Education, a British higher education specialist magazine, is the event's organizer.Some 200 ranking faculty officials, including 136 from 27 universities in 23 nations, will take part in the event, according to the official.Speakers include Feridun Hamdullahpur, president of Canada's University of Waterloo; Umran Inan, president of Turkey's Koc University; Yuko Harayama, an executive member of the Council for Science and Technology Policy at Japan's Cabinet Office; Wahid Omar, vice chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia; and Eden Woon, vice president of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the official said."Ulsan has been chosen as the AUS venue as it is deemed as an optimal example of where conglomerates, manufacturers and faculties co-exist," the official said. (Yonhap)