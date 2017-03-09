& Other Stories lands in Korea as fashion world enters spring

& Other Stories' Apgujeong store (& Other Stories)

H&M Group’s fashion brand & Other Stories has come to Korea, with the first store to open in Seoul on Friday.On Wednesday, the brand revealed its first store in the Apgujeong shopping district in Seoul. The 660square-meter store is made up of three floors and will feature the brand’s global launch of its Gift Shop stationery and lifestyle products collection.



“Seoul is an inspirational and dynamic place. We are so happy to open our first store in the Asia region in Seoul,” said & Other Stories Managing Director Samuel Fernstrom. “We are looking forward to sharing our stories with Korean consumers through our spring collection.”



The brand, which launched in 2013 as a beauty products brand, expanded into fashion and accessories with stores in Europe and the US. Korea represents the first Asian expansion for the brand, which features shoes, accessories, beauty and fashion collections designed in three ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles.



A second Korean store will open on March 17 at the Starfield Hanam shopping mall.



Fashion enters the spring season with new collections



As & Other Stories celebrates its entry into the Korean market, other brands are also kicking into gear for spring.



Luxury brand MCM launched a colorful spring collection themed “Punk Ethos” for 2017, with pieces reinterpreting the punk culture popular in Munich in the 1970s. With brighter hues and eye-catching patterns bringing a punk streak to the brand’s iconic studded backpacks, MCM adds a pop of color for spring.



This spring, MCM also presents a line in collaboration with British designer Christopher Raeburn, who is known for pieces created from upcycled and reused materials. The unisex line, mostly consisting of pieces in tones of blue and gray, depict the concept of the “global nomad” according to Raeburn.



With panels of stretchy fabrics and pockets that can be attached and detached with ease, the collection’s focus is on creating sustainable and comfortable pieces that can morph and move according to a wearer’s need.



Meanwhile, fast-fashion brand Zara rolled out a new collection for spring and summer filled with lace, tassels, and Oriental spirit. In the ladies’ collection, loose-fitting shirts, dresses and pants gain a little more structure with eyelet corsets, while the men’s collection finds its softer side with pastel colors inspired by the 2013 movie “Her.”



Palm trees and dragonflies adorn basic tees and accessories, while Oriental floral prints and wide sleeves bring to mind traditional wear from Japan.



Zara is also presenting its Join Life collection, selected apparel and accessory pieces made with upcycled materials and sustainable raw materials, such as Tencel Lycocell and ecologically grown cotton.



By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)