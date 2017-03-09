Over 70% of South Koreans agree to Park ouster

According to Realmeter, 76.9 percent of the respondents said the court should oust the president, while 20.3 percent replied it should dismiss the impeachment. The remaining 2.8 percent were unsure.
|A group of people stage a rally to demand the arrest of President Park Geun-hye, who's been impeached for alleged bribery. (Yonhap)
Compared with a survey conducted on Dec. 21, fewer respondents said they did not know whether the court should rule against the president. The claims for assenting and opposing impeachment increased by 4.7 percentage points and 2.1 percentage points, respectively.
The majority of liberal responders agreed with Park’s impeachment by 94.7 percent to 4 percent, while conservatives disagreed slightly higher, with 49.8 percent against and 47.3 percent in favor of confirming impeachment.
On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court announced that its final ruling in the impeachment trial would be made at 11 a.m. on Friday.
The survey was conducted Wednesday on 508 South Korean adults. It has an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.
By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)