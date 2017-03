The Korean poster for “On the Beach at Night Alone” (Jeonwonsa)

The Korean poster for Hong Sang-soo’s “On the Beach at Night Alone,” which competed in the Berlin International Film Festival last month, was revealed by the film’s production and distribution company Jeonwonsa on Thursday.It features Kim Min-hee, who won the award for best actress at the film fest, gazing into the distance on a beach at the break of dawn. The film’s title in Korean, handwritten by Hong, is featured in the center of the poster, according to Jeonwonsa.Hong and Kim will attend a press screening and conference for the film Monday in Seoul, according to Jeonwonsa.The film hits Korean theaters on March 23.(doo@heraldcorp.com)