Korea's money supply up 6.9% in January

Published : 2017-03-09 12:05
Updated : 2017-03-09 14:21

The money supply in South Korea jumped 6.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the central bank said Thursday.

The nation's "M2" totaled 2,412.6 trillion won ($2.09 trillion) in January, compared with 2,264.6 trillion won a year earlier, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

Stacks of ten thousand won bills. (Yonhap)

Month-on-month, the money supply gained 0.1 percent, the statement said.

M2 is a measure of the money supply counting the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It's a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities. (Yonhap)

