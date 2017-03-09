Opposition parties urge Park to accept ruling on impeachment

One day before a court ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, opposition parties on Thursday urged her to make sure that she will accept whatever decision the court may make.



The Constitutional Court is set to determine the fate of Park on Friday, who was impeached by parliament in December over a corruption scandal. If the court upholds the impeachment, Park will be removed from office permanently.



South Korea's Seoul-based Constitutional Court (Yonhap)

"It is the final role of Park to declare that she will accept any result as the president for the sake of national unity," Rep. Woo Sang-ho, the floor leader of the main opposition, said."We are concerned about the aftermath rather than the trial itself," Woo said. "The biggest problem is that the far-right faction, including Park, is already provoking a mass protest, preparing for the court's approval of the impeachment."The conservative Bareun Party echoed the view, claiming Park should announce she will accept any ruling to avoid "the worst situation.""The court's ruling should end the tension, and not spark another conflict," Rep. Choung Byoung-gug, head of the Bareun Party, said."The political circles and the people should accept the decision of the Constitutional Court. From tomorrow, South Korea should unite again," Rep. Joo Ho-young, the floor leader of the Bareun Party, added.The ruling Liberty Korea Party, on the other hand, remained silent on Thursday, with officials holding close-door meetings.Pundits said the ruling party is taking a wait-and-see stance until the Constitutional Court delivers the final decision."We are gathering opinions from various people on our stances depending on different scenarios," Rep. Chung Woo-taik, the floor leader of the Liberty Korea Party, said. (Yonhap)