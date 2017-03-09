US airman honored by monument for rescuing war orphans

South Korea has set up a monument to honor a late US airman for his contributions during the 1950-53 Korean War, the military said Thursday.



The monument was unveiled in a ceremony at the Jeju Aerospace Museum on the country's southern resort island of Jeju to remember Col. Dean E. Hess, called the "father of war orphans" and trainer of South Korean pilots during the war, the Air Force said in a statement.



The monument honoring Col. Dean E. Hess (Courtesy of the Air Force) (Yonhap)

In this undated file photo provided by the Air Force, the late Col. Dean E. Hess (2nd from right), trains South Korean pilots during the Korean War. (Yonhap)

In December 1950, Col. Hess helped evacuate about 1,000 war orphans from Seoul to the southern island using 15 C-54 transport aircraft operated by the US Air Force. He also helped build a local orphanage for the children who lost their parents, the Air Force said.Some 200 government and military officials, war veteran pilots and former war orphans paid tribute to the late US airman.US Forces Korea Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Thomas W. Bergeson and Larry Hess, the eldest son of the late US pilot, also took part in the ceremony, it said. (Yonhap)