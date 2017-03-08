Director Hong, actress Kim Min-hee to face Korean press

Film director Hong Sang-soo and Kim Min-hee, best actress at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival, will next week make their first public appearance together in Korea since their extramarital scandal broke last June, according to a PR agency Wednesday.



Hong and Kim will attend the South Korean press screening of "On the Beach at Night Alone" next Monday at the Lotte Cinema in Seoul's northeastern district of Gwangjin, the film's PR agency Movement said. The two will hold a Q&A session with reporters after the screening.



The South Korean auteur and the actress both attended the Berlin Film Festival last month. For her performance in Hong's latest work, Kim took home the Silver Bear for Best Actress.



Hong, 57, and Kim, 34, have been engulfed in an alleged extramarital relationship since last June. Neither of them have officially confirmed the reports but have been publicly spotted displaying mutual affection. Hong filed for a divorce from his wife in November.



"On the Beach at Night Alone" has drawn much media attention for its story possibly being based on the director's intimate relationship with Kim in real life as the main characters' conversations strongly advocate for an extramarital relationship. (Yonhap)