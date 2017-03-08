Court bans violent rallies near special prosecutor's home

A Seoul court on Wednesday banned conservative civic groups from holding violent rallies near the home of Independent Counsel Park Young-soo who led the investigation into impeached President Park Geun-hye until last week.



The special prosecutor sought a preliminary injunction to stop them from holding rallies near his apartment complex, as the protesters used such intimidating expressions as "Kill Park Young-soo!"



The Seoul Central District Court partially accepted his request and prohibited the protesters from using such violent expressions within the 100-meter radius of Park's apartment complex, saying their actions seem to have crossed the boundary of exercising their legitimate rights.



Still, the court said the ban does not apply to statements which are not insulting.



Tensions have been rising surrounding the special investigation in which impeached President Park was named as a criminal suspect over allegations of bribery and blacklisting artists. Independent Counsel Park wrapped up the monthslong probe late last month.



The Constitutional Court will deliver a ruling Friday on whether to permanently oust the president from her post. If she is removed, a presidential election should take place within 60 days. (Yonhap)