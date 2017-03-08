[Around the Hotels] Spring promotion at Grand Hyatt Incheon

The Grand Hyatt Incheon is offering spring dishes at Grand Cafe throughout March. The dishes comprise of fresh and nutritious greens, including chamnamul, wild chives and shepherd’s purse.Other highlights include sea squirt bibimbap with lettuce; soybean paste soup with manila clams and shepherd’s purse; pine-scented grilled short-rib patties cooked with pine needle enzymes; and stir-fried spicy pork with wild chives. Sea mustard noodles and chamnamul are also available.The price is 50,000 won per person for weekday lunch and 66,000 won for dinner and weekend lunch. For information and reservations, call (032) 745-1234 or visit incheon.grand.hyatt.com.The Westin Chosun Seoul will offer a gift package comprised of products facilitating relaxing and healthy eating for those staying at the hotel until May 31.The Natural Awakening package offers stays in the Spring Deluxe Suite, Spring Executive Suite and Spring Suite, ranging from 250,000 won to 450,000 won. Guests staying for two consecutive nights will receive a 30,000 won voucher for the hotel restaurants.The package includes crystal bath salts by Alma K -- made of mineral salt from the Dead Sea, jojoba oil and chamomile extract -- which helps rejuvenate the skin. It also provides Cheong Kwan Jang red ginseng pills. Guests have access to a sauna and the executive lounge on the 20th floor of the hotel for breakfast, snacks and cocktails. For more information and reservations, call (02) 317-0404.The Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun is offering a spring package of accommodations and organic juice until April 30.The package includes a one-night stay at a Premier Room with bottles of Mercy Juice, three phytotherapy facial mask sheets from VProve and access to a fitness center. The juice is organic and free of sugar or preservatives. The price starts at 149,000 won. The hotel is located in the heart of Seoul in close proximity to the Namdaemun Market, Deoksugung Palace and Myeong-dong shopping district. For information and reservations, call (02) 2211-8111.The Grand Hyatt Seoul, Grand Hyatt Incheon and Hyatt Regency Jeju are offering a “2+1” combined package this spring. Guests can stay two nights and get one extra night for free if they book before March 31. Their stay period should be from March 1 to April 23.During the period, guests in Jeju Island can enjoy the cherry blossoms as well as flower festivals. Each Hyatt hotel in Korea has amenities including fitness centers, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and other leisure facilities. A member of the Global Hyatt royalty program can earn points.Reservations can be made on each hotel’s official website. Payment must be made at the time of reservation and changes and cancellations are not permitted. For information, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 797-1234, Grand Hyatt Incheon at (032) 745-1234 or Hyatt Regency Jeju at (064) 733-1234.Millennium Seoul Hilton’s restaurant Il Ponte is offering Italian pasta cannelloni in a six-course meal throughout March. Cannelloni is a cylindrical pasta baked with fillings and covered in a sauce.The meal starts off with rice paper rolls stuffed with avocado, crab meat and vegetables, served with mango mint salsa, followed by a zucchini sausage soup topped with basil pesto. Next is pan-fried cannelloni stuffed with spinach and mozzarella. The main entree will be beef tenderloin with lobster medallions cannelloni, served with green asparagus and grilled cherry tomatoes, potato gnocchi and black truffle paste demi glaze. Dessert is an amaretto marinated strawberry cannelloni served with ganache sauce and walnut ice cream. Coffee will be served with homemade biscotti.The set menu is 89,000 won per person. For reservations, call (02) 317-3270.