Actor Gong Yoo to meet fans in Taiwan, Hong Kong

South Korean actor Gong Yoo will hold meet-and-greet events in Taiwan and Hong Kong starting next month, his management agency said Wednesday.





This undated photo provided by Management Soop on March 8, 2017, shows South Korean actor Gong Yoo. (Yonhap)

The events will be held at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taipei on April 29 and at the AsiaWorld?Expo in Hong Kong on May 5, Management Soop said in a press release.HIs fan conventions are part of an overseas promotional tour for the popular series "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God." The actor played the main character in the hit Korean drama, which aired on cable channel tvN from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21.He has been enjoying wide popularity in the two countries as his recent movie "Train to Busan" also topped local box offices."We hope the events will make many of the fans' dreams come true just like the slogan of the event, 'Live your dream, hear your dream, you are my dream,'" the company said. (Yonhap)