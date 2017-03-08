[Graphic News] Switzerland ranked world’s ‘best country’

‘Superstar K’ to be halted for now

Published : 2017-03-08 18:33
Updated : 2017-03-08 18:33

Following an eight-year run, the popular singing audition program “Superstar K” will be taking a break.

“There is no ‘Superstar K’ in this year’s program lineup,” cable music channel Mnet said. 

(Mnet)
However, the company denied the rumor that it will not be continuing with the show. It is re-examining the show, leaving open the possibility of a title and format change, Mnet explained.

The show, which began in 2009, achieved record-breaking success for a cable program, drawing a viewership rating of 18.1 percent at its peak.

Its success led to a boom in audition programs among Korean broadcasters, who followed suit with “Star Audition: The Great Birth” (MBC), “K-pop Star” (SBS) and “TOP Band” (KBS).

“Superstar K” has produced many Hallyu stars, including Seo In-guk, Huh Gak, Busker Busker and Roy Kim. The rumor that the show might be cancelled came after a decline in viewership ratings, dipping below 2 percent for its latest season in 2016.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

