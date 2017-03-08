‘Superstar K’ to be halted for now

“There is no ‘Superstar K’ in this year’s program lineup,” cable music channel Mnet said.
|(Mnet)
The show, which began in 2009, achieved record-breaking success for a cable program, drawing a viewership rating of 18.1 percent at its peak.
Its success led to a boom in audition programs among Korean broadcasters, who followed suit with “Star Audition: The Great Birth” (MBC), “K-pop Star” (SBS) and “TOP Band” (KBS).
“Superstar K” has produced many Hallyu stars, including Seo In-guk, Huh Gak, Busker Busker and Roy Kim. The rumor that the show might be cancelled came after a decline in viewership ratings, dipping below 2 percent for its latest season in 2016.
By Kim So-yeon