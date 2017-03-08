[News Focus] Driving closer to being a chore of the past

A mere three years from now, the public can expect to see fewer manually driven cars on the road.



Autonomous technology has become the new wave of the future for the automotive industry, as worldwide sales of self-driving cars are forecast to reach annual sales of 20 million units by the year 2035, according to a report by the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade.



“The smart car market will expand to a large extent as self-driving cars are expected to hit the road around 2020,” the report said.



In Korea, self-driving technology has also been at the forefront of the country’s leading automaker and advanced technology firms. SK Telecom has been working with Germany’s BMW to implement faster data transmission in connected cars, while LG Electronics joined hands with Volkswagen last year to develop the company’s next generation of smart vehicles.





Hyundai’s Ioniq autonomous concept car (Yonhap)

A computer image of Nissan’s new Leaf model with autonomous driving capabilities (Nissan)

Interior view of the F 015 autonomous concept vehicle by Mercedes-Benz (Mercedes-Benz)

Promotional image for BMW’s Vision Next 100 self-driving car (BMW)