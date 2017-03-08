Acting president renews vow to carry out THAAD deployment

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Wednesday reiterated Seoul's determination to press ahead with the installation of a US missile defense system to the peninsula despite strong objections from China and liberal opposition parties.



During a joint commissioning ceremony of major military academies, Hwang underscored the need to install a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery in the South to cope with North Korea's possible nuclear provocations.





Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during a joint commissioning ceremony of major military academies at Gyeryongdae, the country's military headquarters, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 8, 2017. (Yonhap)

He made the remarks two days after the first elements of the battery were delivered to Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. The earlier-than-expected shipments drew the ire of Beijing, which argues that THAAD's powerful radar could target it."As (we) prepare against the North's (possible) nuclear provocation by normally carrying out the US Forces Korea's installation of a THAAD battery, we also have to continuously develop our capabilities to cope with potential cyberattacks and terror threats," Hwang said at Gyerongdae, the country's military headquarters, some 160 kilometers south of Seoul.Enumerating a recent series of Pyongyang's provocations, the acting president renewed his vow to induce the unruly regime to abandon its nuclear and missile programs through toughened sanctions and greater diplomatic pressure.On Monday, the North fired off four ballistic missiles toward the East Sea in breach of UN Security Council resolutions proscribing any launches of rockets capable of delivering nuclear devices. The latest provocation came less than a month after it launched a new intermediate-range missile."(We) will sternly retaliate against any provocation or threat by the North," Hwang said."Our military must be equipped with a strong readiness posture and deterrence capabilities based on the South Korea-US combined defense posture," he added.Hwang, in addition, highlighted the need for the early establishment of the country's three-pillar defense system to counter the North's ever-growing military threats.The system consists of the Korea Massive Punishment & Retaliation, an operational plan to incapacitate the North Korea leadership at the time of a major conflict; the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform; and the Korea Air and Missile Defense system. (Yonhap)