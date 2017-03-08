Japan's leading household product maker to invest in Songdo

Iris Ohyama Inc., the largest household product manufacturer in Japan, is pushing for the setup of manufacturing and research facilities in the Songdo special economic zone in Incheon, west of Seoul, the city government said Wednesday.





The Songdo Free Economic zone in Incheon, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

"Iris Ohyama has signed a letter of intent for investment while visiting Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok," a city official said.Iris Ohyama, which develops, manufacturs and sells household products and LED lighting products, is the No. 2 housewares manufacturer in Japan in terms of sales on Amazon Japan, with its annual sales posting 3.6 trillion won ($3.14 billion). Based in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, the company boasts some 11,000 employees and 16 manufacturing bases worldwide.The company is known to have decided to invest in Songdo in consideration of its favorable location requirements."I think Incheon is a place suitable for investment as it can provides ports, airports and quality manpower," Kentaro Ohyama, chairman of Iris Group, said. (Yonhap)