Scarlett Johansson, cast of ‘Ghost in the Shell’ to visit Korea

Scarlett Johansson stars in “Ghost in the Shell.” (Paramount Pictures)

The sci-fi crime action thriller “Ghost in the Shell” will have its world premiere in Korean theaters on March 29, the film’s local distributor Lotte Entertainment said Wednesday.The film’s director Rupert Sanders and its cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche and Pilou Asbaek, will visit Korea on March 17 to promote the film.The film will hit US theaters on March 31 and Japanese theaters on April 7.A promotional clip highlighting major points in the film was also released Wednesday, featuring Johansson’s character jumping off a building to face the truth about her identity.Johansson plays The Major, a cyborg counter-cyberterrorist field commander leading a task force to thwart cyber criminals and hackers who are intent on sabotaging Hanka Robotics’ artificial intelligence technology.The film is a remake of the Japanese anime by Masamune Shirow first serialized in 1989. Films, television series and video games subsequently followed in the franchise.(doo@heraldcorp.com)