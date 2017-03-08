[Graphic News] Switzerland ranked world’s ‘best country’

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

Paradise City set to open in April

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-08 16:23
Updated : 2017-03-08 16:23

Resort complex Paradise City is set to open its hotel, casino and convention facilities in April, according to Paradise Sega Sammy on Wednesday. 

The main lobby of Paradise Hotel & Resort (Paradise Sega Sammy)

The resort is a 1.3 trillion won ($1.14 billion) joint venture between Korean casino operator Paradise Group and Japanese entertainment company Sega Sammy. Standing on 330,000 square meters of land, it began construction in November 2014 in the International Business Center near Incheon Airport. 

Following the April 20 opening, the rest of the resort’s facilities including a shopping plaza, boutique hotel, art gallery, spa and club will open in the first half of next year. (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]