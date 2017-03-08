Dollar-won exchange volatility eases in Feb.

The won's erratic movement against the dollar eased considerably in February from a month earlier as overall volatility in global foreign-exchange markets eased, central bank data showed Wednesday.



The South Korean currency posted 6.8 won in daily value changes against the dollar in February, down from 7.7 won a month earlier, the Bank of Korea said in a statement. The won finished February trade at 1,130.7 against the greenback compared to 1,162.1 won at the end of January.



Stacks of dollar bills (Yonhap)

"The won advanced against the dollar last month as the dollar was weighed down by the new Trump government's protectionism in trade and market concerns over the dollar's strength," the BOK said in a monthly report on international finance.Foreign investors poured a net $4.93 billion into the local financial markets -- $390 million in stocks and $4.54 billion in bonds -- in February, the statement said. It was a sharp increase from $2.6 billion in net inflows a month earlier.The credit default swaps premium for foreign exchange stabilization bonds edged down to 46 basis points in February from 47 basis points a month earlier, the BOK said. (Yonhap)