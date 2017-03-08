High school cancels diploma of Choi Soon-sil's daughter

A local high school on Wednesday nullified the diploma of the daughter of President Park Geun-hye's close friend who is at the center of a massive political scandal, after multiple records of her academic affairs were found to have been fabricated.



Seoul Chungdam High School said on its website that it has corrected the academic grades of Chung Yoo-ra, the only daughter of Choi Soon-sil, and invalidated the awards she received from the school.





This file photo, taken from a clip on YouTube on Jan. 3, 2017, shows Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of President Park Geun-hye's confidante Choi Soon-sil, holding an interview with Korean reporters at a court in the northern Danish city of Aalborg. (Yonhap)

Chung, currently held in custody in Denmark, has been embroiled in a scandal following allegations that she received undue favors in admission and academic affairs at Seoul's Ewha Womans University based on her mother's ties to President Park. Similar irregularities have been detected at the high school.A former head of the university, as well as a number of professors are currently standing trial over their involvement in the alleged wrongdoings.Following the high school's move, the highest level of education Chung has completed has been modified to middle school.South Korean special prosecutors, who wrapped up their probe into the scandal centered on Park and Choi last week, have asked Denmark to send Chung to Seoul for questioning but the Danish prosecution said it needs more time to make a decision.Chung, 21, has so far refused to voluntarily return home to face a probe.Chung's mother Choi is standing trial for a string of corruption allegations involving the country's impeached President Park. (Yonhap)