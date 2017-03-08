Bong Joon-ho's new Netflix movie 'Okja' to be released on June 28

The Korea Herald > Business > Industry

R&D investment by Korean firms to grow 2.5% this year

kh close

 

Published : 2017-03-08 12:48
Updated : 2017-03-08 12:48

South Korean companies are expected to increase their investment in research and development this year, a survey by a local think tank showed Wednesday.

According to the Korea Industrial Technology Association, 1,000 firms surveyed said they will increase their R&D investment by an average of 2.5 percent compared to the year before.

A researcher working in a lab in Korea (Yonhap)

Based on the outcome of the survey, KOITA said the total R&D spending by the companies that have an institute or office specifically dedicated to R&D could reach about 51.6 trillion won ($45 billion).

The KOITA report said R&D spending by large companies is expected to reach 34 trillion won, up 2 percent from 2016, while investment by small and medium-sized firms is expected to jump by some 3.4 percent on-year to 12 trillion won.

The surveyed firms plan to hire 8,000 researchers this year, with large companies accounting for some 60 percent of the total, the surveyed showed. (Yonhap)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]