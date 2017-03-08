Police remove banner with sexually explicit images of opposition lawmaker

Police pulled down a banner mocking Rep. Pyo Chang-won of the Democratic Party and his wife through sexually explicit images on Wednesday.



The banner was posted in protest of the opposition lawmaker after he organized an exhibition that displayed a satirical painting of a nude President Park Geun-hye earlier this year.



The police removed the sexually explicit banner two days after an activist group posted it publicly along with the phrase "Pyo Chang-won's idea of freedom of expression is great."



Rep. Pyo Chang-won of the main opposition Democratic Party (Yonhap)

In January, Pyo organized an exhibition in the lobby of the National Assembly building which featured a composite nude image of President Park, titled "Dirty Sleep," which parodies Edouard Manet's "Olympia."While Pyo claimed that the painting should be respected in line with freedom of speech, the main opposition Democratic Party suspended him from party posts for six months in February.The police had trouble handling the situation with the banner as they are not allowed to remove protest materials, even if they are sexually explicit.Investigators said they plan to summon those responsible for the banner in the near future. (Yonhap)