[Graphic News] Switzerland ranked world’s ‘best country’

Switzerland is the best country in the world based on its attitude towards education, democracy, business and quality of life, according to a poll.Canada came second in the annual “best country” survey external link of 60 nations released by US News & World Report, along with Y&R’s BAV Consulting and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.Britain was ranked third overall, followed by Germany and Japan. The United States came seventh. South Korea ranked 23rd.Serbia is the lowest overall ranked country, with Iran, Algeria, Nigeria and Lebanon also named in the bottom five.