Ruling party says China's retaliation 'substandard'

South Korea's ruling Liberty Korea Party on Wednesday expressed regret over China's ongoing economic retaliation against Seoul for hosting a US anti-missile system, urging Beijing to stop its "rude and substandard" behaviors.



"We urge China to end its abnormal diplomatic actions," said Rep. Chung Woo-taik, the floor leader of the ruling party. "China has severely damaged the two countries' relationship. We urge Beijing to promptly regain its reason."



Beijing has been staging protests against Seoul's decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery on concerns it may have adverse impacts on its military strategies.South Korea explains the system will target nothing more than Pyongyang's provocations.In line with the protest, reports showed China virtually banned its travel agencies last week from selling tour packages to South Korea.Nevertheless, the United States began moving the THAAD battery system to South Korea with the first elements of the anti-missile system arriving here Monday.Chung said the deployment came at the right moment as Pyongyang has been increasing threats with nuclear and missile provocations. (Yonhap)