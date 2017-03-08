Ban casts woe over prolonged vacancy in Korea's leadership

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who has withdrawn his presidential ambition, said Tuesday South Korea needs to promptly normalize its leadership considering the geopolitical issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula.



"Situations surrounding the Korean Peninsula are more challenging than ever," Ban said during an event hosted by the Korea Institute for National Security Affairs. "(Currently, South Korea) has no leadership, with its future presidential election remaining cloudy."



"Although there is a possibility that (the country will hold an election) within two months, this condition should not last for long," Ban added.



Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (Yonhap)

President Park Geun-hye was impeached by the parliament in December over a corruption scandal. The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its final ruling as early as this week. If approved, the country needs to elect a new leader within 60 days.Ban renounced his presidential ambitions in February, claiming he was frustrated by some of the political circles selfish attitudes. It marked the first time for Ban to attend a formal event here after dropping out.Ban also warned that the country should be more aware about North Korea."The current North Korean regime's unpredictability is stronger than previous regimes," Ban said. "Through the third generation of power succession, the current leader is becoming more violent and making unpredictable provocations."The former UN head added South Korea should uphold its conviction toward the controversial deployment of an advanced US missile defense system in the country.China has been expressing strong hostility toward South Korea's decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in the country. While Seoul said the battery is intended to improve defense capabilities against North Korea, Beijing claims it can also be used against its own military. (Yonhap)