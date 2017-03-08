State-run firms hired over 20,000 new recruits in 2016

State-run firms and public organizations employed more than 20,000 new recruits last year, data showed Wednesday, as the government focused on providing more jobs in the public sector to contain the rising unemployment rate.



It is the first time the number of new employees recruited by state-run corporations and organizations surpassed the 20,000 mark, the data by All Public Information In-One run by the Ministry of Strategy and Finance said.



A file photo of a job fair in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The number of new employees hit 20,475 in 2016, up 8.1 percent from 18,932 the previous year, bringing the total number of employees at state-run corporations and organizations to 297,694.State-run firms hired 5,113 new employees and public organizations hired 15,362 new recruits last year.The government plans to provide 19,862 new jobs at state-run firms and public organizations this year, a ministry official said."We are also providing an online job search service, incentives for long-term employment for small and medium-sized companies and other measures to increase employment in the private sector," he said. (Yonhap)