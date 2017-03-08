UNSC strongly condemns N. Korea's recent missile provocation: report

The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's recent missile provocation and expressed grave concerns over Pyongyang's "increasingly destabilization behavior," a report showed Wednesday.



The council condemned the North for launching several ballistic missiles in a "US-drafted statement," according to AFP. The council is to officially adopt the statement in an emergency meeting to be held at its headquarters in New York on Wednesday (local time).



The statement was endorsed by other member countries, including China, which is currently at odds with Washington over its deployment of the THAAD missile defense system in South Korea, AFP noted.



This photo, released by North Korea's Korean Central TV on March 7, 2017, shows four ballistic missiles being fired during a drill at the Hwasong artillery units of the North Korean Army's Strategic Force. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

The North fired off four ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from near its northwestern Dongchang-ri missile site earlier Monday. Three of them are said to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.The latest launch is timed with the ongoing joint military drills between South Korea and the United States. The North has long denounced the exercises as a rehearsal for a northern invasion.The North is barred from testing missiles using ballistic technology under multiple UNSC resolutions. The recent missile launch came weeks after its test-fire of a new type of an intermediate range missile on Feb. 12. (Yonhap)