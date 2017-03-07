Choi makes constitutional challenge on counsel probe

Choi Soon-sil, President Park Geun-hye’s longtime confidante (Yonhap)

Choi Soon-sil, President Park Geun-hye’s longtime confidante, filed a petition with a Seoul court Tuesday, asking it to review the constitutionality of the probe by the independent counsel into the scandal involving her and the president.“The independent counsel was recommended unilaterally by the Democratic Party of Korea and People’s Party, giving a special privilege to certain political forces,” Choi’s lawyer Lee Kyung-jae said. “The unconstitutionality is too serious and clear.”Independent counsel Park Young-soo, who indicted Choi as part of his recently ended 70-day probe into the corruption scandal, was appointed by the president upon the recommendation of the opposition parties, with the ruling party excluded.The Seoul Central District Court is now hearing Choi’s case in which she is charged with bribery and abuse of authority, among others. Choi, Park’s friend of 40 years, is suspected of extorting donations from local firms including Samsung Group and siphoning off the money for her personal gain.If the court accepts the petition, the court can refer the case to the Constitutional Court. While it deliberates on Choi’s claim, the trial will be suspended.The counsel team wrapped up its probe on Feb. 28, naming President Park an accomplice to Choi in receiving bribes from local firms. The president is now awaiting a decision on whether she will be removed from office, with the ruling expected Friday or early next week.Choi has also claimed that the special counsel forcibly questioned her and abused her rights, calling it “undemocratic.”Choi’s petition corresponds to President Park’s stance, which claims the special counsel was “politically-motivated” in the first place. Park’s lawyers Monday urged the Constitutional Court to ignore the counsel team’s probe result.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)