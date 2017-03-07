Prosecutors wrap up probe into Busan skyscraper project

Prosecutors on Tuesday wrapped up their investigation into a political corruption scandal involving a major construction project in the southern port city of Busan, indicting a total of 24 suspects including a former presidential aide and a lawmaker.



Yoon Dae-jin, a senior prosecutor at the Busan District Prosecutors' Office, announces the results of its probe into corruption allegations surrounding a project to build a skyscraper in the southern city of Busan on March 7, 2017. (Yonhap)

The Busan District Prosecutors' Office said that half of the 24 indicted are to stand trial in custody on charges related to a mammoth project to construct LCT, the skyscraper overlooking the famous Haeundae Beach.Lee Young-bok, who masterminded the controversial project, has been additionally charged with bribery and violating the political funds law. He has been standing trial after being indicted in November on charges of siphoning off some 70.5 billion won ($61.38 million) of company assets.Lee is accused of handing over a total of some 532 million won to influential figures, such as a former senior presidential secretary Hyun Ki-hwan and Rep. Bae Duk-kwang of the ruling Liberty Korea Party, in return for business favors. Hyun and Bae are both standing trial on charges of receiving kickbacks. (Yonhap)