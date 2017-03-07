Registrations open for Ulsan Cup soccer tournament

The Ulsan Cup, Korea’s largest expat soccer tournament, is taking registrations for its 10th outing in May.



The tournament will take place on May 5 and 6 in the southeastern city. Sixteen teams will play a round-robin tournament in four groups on the first day, with the top two teams going through to the cup knockout stage on the second day.



There is also a plate tournament for teams not progressing to the second day. A wooden spoon tournament for the unsuccessful teams will ensure that teams play at least five matches.



Teams from across the country compete each year, from as far as Jeju Island and Seoul. Last year, Seoul British took the title held previously by city locals Won Shot Wanderers.



All teams should have a minimum squad size of 16 players to ensure continuous participation. The deadline for registration is April 10, with the event priced at 400,000 won.



See www.facebook.com/groups/ulsancup for further details.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)