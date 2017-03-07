Ex-interim head of main opposition to leave

A former interim leader of the main opposition Democratic Party said Tuesday he will leave the party, in an apparent bid to form an alliance of centrist politicians to challenge frontrunner Moon Jae-in in the upcoming presidential election.



Rep. Kim Chong-in told reporters he will quit because his role in the party is limited.



Rep. Kim Chong-in, a former interim leader of the Democratic Party. (Yonhap)

"I have nothing to do (in the party). I am leaving as it is time for me to leave." he said.Kim was invited by Moon in January last year to head its emergency leadership.The lawmaker, however, said he has not yet fixed the date for his departure.As Kim is a lawmaker under the proportional representation system, he will automatically lose his status if he leaves the party. His seat at the National Assembly will be handed over to another party member.Kim, on the other hand, declined to answer if he will run for president, leaving the possibility open.Pundits said his departure may be due to his frustration at the Moon faction's insurmountable dominance in the main opposition party and that Kim may play a key role in gathering forces in the non-Moon faction.On Tuesday, Kim met with Sohn Hak-kyu, also a former leader of the main opposition who is now a member of the People's Party. (Yonhap)