R&D center for rechargeable batteries opens in southern Korea

A research and development center for rechargeable batteries opened at a state-run university in Ulsan on Tuesday.



The Battery R&D Center at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, located 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, will focus on making future battery cells for smartphones, small information technology devices and automobiles.



The Battery R&D Center opened at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology on March 7, 2017. (Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology)

UNIST said rechargeable batteries are a new growth engine for the country. It said eco-friendly rechargeable or secondary batteries can lead growth in the renewable and biofuel industries.A total of 17.7 billion won ($15.4 million) has been poured into the center that UNIST says is the world's largest R&D center for batteries operated by a university.Eleven professors in the rechargeable battery sector, along with more than 100 researchers, will be working at the five-story state-of-the-art building, UNIST said."The center will utilize R&D results by developing the next-generation secondary battery technology and secure national competitiveness in the sector," said Cho Jae-pil, chief of the center.Samsung SDI Co., the battery-making arm of South Korea's top conglomerate, Samsung Group, said it has relocated its research center to UNIST.The Samsung SDI-UNIST Future Battery Research Center will focus on developing and improving the company's flagship small-sized lithium ion battery, officials said."The company will closely work with UNIST to challenge the limits of secondary lithium batteries and develop next generation batteries," said Chang Hyuk, vice chairman of Samsung SDI. (Yonhap)