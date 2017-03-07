Incheon airport named world's best for 12th consecutive year

Incheon International Airport, South Korea's main gateway, was named the world's best airport for a record 12th consecutive year in a survey conducted by a trade association of airports, its operator said Tuesday.



Incheon airport scored 4.99 points out of a possible 5.00 to rank as the best airport in business in the annual Airport Service Quality Awards presented by the Airports Council International, the Incheon International Airport Corp. said in a press release.



This file photo taken on Jan. 27, 2017, shows the departure lounge of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, packed with tourists during the Lunar New Year's holiday. (Yonhap)

It also grabbed first place in the Asia-Pacific region and topped the category for airports handling over 40 million travelers annually.The ASQ Awards, first launched in 2006, are based on some 600,000 passenger surveys delivered to airports in 84 countries, the ACI said. It covered 34 key service areas including access, check-in, security, food and beverage.The awards ceremony will be held at the general assembly of the ACI in Port Louis, Mauritius, in October. (Yonhap)