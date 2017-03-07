Spy chief denies illegal surveillance on court‘s impeachment ruling

Endangered brown long-eared bat found in eastern Korea

Published : 2017-03-07 15:11
Updated : 2017-03-07 15:11

An endangered species of bats has been found in caves in Gangwon Province, a study showed Tuesday.

The recent study by Inje County in Gangwon Province indicated that three species of bats -- the brown long-eared bat, eastern long-fingered bat and greater horseshoe bat -- had been found in caves across the province.

The brown long-eared bat is listed as an endangered species level II, whereas the other two are believed to be the most common bat species in the nation. 

A brown long-eared bat (Gayasan National Park)
The Ministry of Environment designates species that could face extinction as endangered species level II unless threatening factors are removed.

Known for its distinctively folded ears which are as long as its body, the brown long-eared bat in rare cases has been found in caves and abandoned coal mines roosting in South Korea. It is the second most common bat species in the United Kingdom.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)

