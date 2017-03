(Herald DB)

At least 29 car accidents occurred due to icy roads, following snow in southwestern Korea and a low temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius on Monday night, according to fire department officials Tuesday.Starting Monday night, it snowed around 1-3 centimeters in inland counties and the cities of South Jeolla Province. The cold snap involving heavy winds froze streets and highways in the region, triggering multi-vehicle crashes, a car flip-over and subsequent morning traffic jams.Out of 29 cases, five took place in Gwangju, while 24 occurred in South Jeolla Province, excluding its largest city, according to the officials. No fatalities were reported from the crashes, as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday.The area is expected to reach a midday high of around 4-7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.The cold snap is expected to ease up from Friday.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)