Ex-2NE1 member Gong Minzy releases first single as solo artist

|(Yonhap)
The song, "I Wanted To Love," was released on major music streaming services at noon, according to Snow Entertainment, which produced the "Rebel" soundtrack.
The love ballad is accompanied by a music video that combines footage from the show, centered on the relationship between the two lead actors: Yoon Gyoon-sang and Chae Soo-bin.
In April 2016, Gong bolted from 2NE1, a month before her contract with YG Entertainment expired. 2NE1 ultimately broke up in November of that year following a successful eight-year run.
After signing with Music Works, Gong started her solo entertainment career, appearing in KBS 2TV's all-female reality show "Sister's Slamdunk" since last month. (Yonhap)