Ex-2NE1 member Gong Minzy releases first single as solo artist

(Yonhap)

Gong Minzy, former member of the now-disbanded South Korean girl group 2NE1, on Tuesday released a song for the soundtrack of MBC TV series "Rebel: A Thief Who Stole The People," signaling the start of her solo music career.The song, "I Wanted To Love," was released on major music streaming services at noon, according to Snow Entertainment, which produced the "Rebel" soundtrack.The love ballad is accompanied by a music video that combines footage from the show, centered on the relationship between the two lead actors: Yoon Gyoon-sang and Chae Soo-bin.In April 2016, Gong bolted from 2NE1, a month before her contract with YG Entertainment expired. 2NE1 ultimately broke up in November of that year following a successful eight-year run.After signing with Music Works, Gong started her solo entertainment career, appearing in KBS 2TV's all-female reality show "Sister's Slamdunk" since last month. (Yonhap)