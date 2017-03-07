‘Taxi Driver’ featuring Song Kang-ho, Thomas Kretschmann to open this summer

Song Kang-ho stars in “Taxi Driver.” (Showbox)

“Taxi Driver,” a film about the 1980 Gwangju uprising, will hit local theaters this summer, the film’s distributor Showbox said Tuesday.The film stars Song Kang-ho as the taxi driver Man-seob who picks up Peter, a German journalist, played by German actor Thomas Kretschmann, and heads to Gwangju, not knowing what will unfold in the city.The film centers on the historic event also known as the May 18 Democratization Movement, in which more than 100 civilians protesting the authoritarian regime of Chun Doo-hwan were killed by the military. The number of civilian deaths remains under contention.“Taxi Driver” is directed by Jang Hun, who last helmed the Korean War film “The Front Line” (2011).Acclaimed actor Song starred in the period drama film “The Throne” (2015) and the “The Age of Shadows” (2016), about Korean independence fighters resisting Japanese colonial rule.Kretschmann starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as the “King Kong” (2005) and the Marvel film “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015).(doo@heraldcorp.com)