Hwang says NK provocation intended to divert attention from assassination

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Tuesday said North Korea's latest missile launch might be intended to circumvent growing criticism for the recent assassination of its leader's half brother and influence Washington's policy toward it.



During a Cabinet meeting, Hwang also called Pyongyang's launch Monday of four ballistic missiles toward the East Sea "not only a violation of UN Security Council resolutions but also a serious provocation against us and neighboring countries."





Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the central government complex in Seoul on March 7, 2017. (Yonhap)

The latest provocation came amid the ongoing South Korea-US military drills and less than a month after the North blasted off a new intermediate-range ballistic missile."(The North) might have intended to escape an unfavorable situation related to the murder of Kim Jong-nam and test the Trump administration's policy toward the North and the South Korea-US alliance," Hwang said, referring to Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong-un's half brother, who was killed with the lethal VX nerve agent in Malaysia on Feb. 13.The acting president added, "Whatever North Korea's intentions may be, (South Korea) has to definitely end Pyongyang's ambitions for the development of nuclear arms and missiles, which are existential threats right in front of our eyes."Pyongyang has so far denied its involvement in the killing of its leader's half brother, but Seoul has pinned the blame on the unruly regime.Hwang also stressed the need to make the "best use" of UNSC sanctions and other possible means to pressure the wayward regime to "change its calculus" regarding its nuclear weapons program."By making the best use of anti-Pyongyang sanctions and other means of pressure, (we) have to decisively batter the foundation of the regime's existence, which is its foreign currency earnings," he said.Hwang, in addition, stressed the need to strengthen the capabilities of the South Korea-US alliance to counter Pyongyang's evolving military threats and "overwhelmingly" (Yonhap)