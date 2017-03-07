Sales of Dongbu Daewoo's wall-mounted washing machine exceed 150,000 units

Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corp., a South Korean consumer electronics maker, said Tuesday that cumulative global sales of its wall-mounted washing machine have surpassed 150,000 units.



Dongbu Daewoo launched the "mini" washing machine in 2012, marking the first wall-mounted washing machine in the world.



A model posing in front of Dongbu Daewoo's mini washing machine (Yonhap)

With a loading capacity of 3 kg, the mini-washer features higher energy efficiency and a faster wash time.As the number of single-person households has increased, the mini-washer has gained popularity. Cumulative sales of the washer exceeded 50,000 units in 2014 and 100,000 units in 2015.Compared with large washing machines, the mini-washer can drop washing time by 60 percent, water use by 80 percent and electricity use by 86 percent, according to the company.Dongbu Daewoo exports the mini-washer to about 30 countries, including the United States and China. (Yonhap)