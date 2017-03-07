Hyundai, Kia showcase European styling, green cars at Geneva Motor Show

South Korea's Hyundai Kia Automotive Group said Tuesday it showcased several eco-friendly vehicles at this year's auto show in Geneva, Switzerland, wooing European customers sensitive to the environment and fuel efficiency.



Hyundai Motor Co. said it has introduced a new i30 wagon, a European-style wagon derived from the i30 compact hatchback, at the Geneva International Motor Show at Palexpo, Geneva, which opened Tuesday and will run through Sept. 19.



The Hyundai i30 wagon (Hyundai Motor)

The Niro hybrid electric vehicle (Kia Motors Corp.)

Hyundai i30 hatchback models with three to five doors are popular especially among European and North American customers with most of the 49,951 i30s shipped overseas bound for these regions last year, a Hyundai official said.The actual number of i30s sold abroad could be much greater as Hyundai Motor also produces the vehicles at its production facility in the Czech Republic.The new i30 wagons will be released in the European market in the latter half of this year, the official said.Hyundai also displayed a second-generation hydrogen cell concept car with extended mileage.Kia Motors Corp. showcased the mini subcompact car Kia Picanto, also known as the New Morning, premium sports sedan Stinger and the plug-in hybrid electronic vehicle version of its Niro small SUV.Also displayed was Kia's PHEV version of the K5 sports wagon -- one of the winners of the International Forum Design Award in product design for automobiles and vehicles.The Hyundai Motor Automotive Group, the world's fifth-largest automotive group by sales, has set their annual sales target at 8.25 million cars for this year. (Yonhap)