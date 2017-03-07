University student leader quits after insulting woman over looks

The student council president of South Korea's top university has resigned after insulting a female student over her looks, the student body said Tuesday.



Lee Tak-kyu of Seoul National University stepped down Sunday, saying he is sorry for "hurting many fellow students with my careless and inappropriate words and actions," the council said on its Facebook page.



This file photo shows the flag of Seoul National University. (Yonhap)

Lee recently came under fire for a series of derogatory remarks toward women. During a freshman orientation program in 2015, he reportedly told a female student narrating a play, "Seeing your face, I can understand why you did the narration."The remarks surfaced shortly after his election in November, leading to his suspension from duty.Student representatives voted last month to recommend his resignation by 74-15, with 19 abstaining. (Yonhap)