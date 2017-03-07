Gangnam district office issues travel safety videos

The office of Seoul's Gangnam district said Tuesday it has distributed video clips with travel tips for foreign tourists in the area.



The clips, which cover eight different themes, introduce information such as South Korea's emergency numbers and how to use the subway and taxis, Gangnam Ward Office said.





This photo provided by Gangnam Ward Office on March 7, 2017, shows a captured image of a video clip "Tips for foreigners to travel Gangnam safely," distributed by the district office on Youtube and Weibo. (Yonhap)

The video clips can be found on Youtube and Weibo under the title "Tips for foreigners to travel Gangnam safely," and are available in Korean, Chinese and English, it said."We hope these video clips will help foreign tourists travel safely and conveniently," a district official said. (Yonhap)