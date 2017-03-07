Seoul to push for tougher sanctions on NK missiles

The South Korean government and ruling party agreed on the need to push for more "effective" sanctions to counter North Korea's persistent provocations Tuesday, a day after Pyongyang fired off four ballistic missiles into the East Sea.



The government and the Liberty Korea Party also agreed to closely communicate with Washington through the two-plus-two consultative institution, a key dialogue channel involving top defense and diplomatic officials, the party's policy chief Lee Hyun-jae told reporters.





Lee Hyun-jae, the policy chief of the Liberty Forward Party (R)(Yonhap)

The two sides also agreed to make "active efforts" to relist Pyongyang as a state sponsor of terror in consideration of the recent assassination of its leader Kim Jong-un's half brother.Kim Jong-nam was killed with the lethal VX nerve agent at an international airport in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 13. Seoul blamed Pyongyang for the killing, but the communist regime denied the claims. (Yonhap)