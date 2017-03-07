[Urgent] Hwang, Trump hold phone talks over NK provocation

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn (Yonhap)

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Tuesday held telephone talks with US President Donald Trump to discuss North Korea's latest missile provocations, Seoul officials said.The conversation, which was arranged on the request of the US side, began at 8:40 a.m. (Korea time) and lasted for some 20 minutes, the Prime Minister's Office said.The talks followed Pyongyang's launch on Monday of four ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, which came less than a month after the provocative regime fired off a new intermediate-range ballistic missile.The latest launch is seen as the communist regime's response to the allies' ongoing military drills and their accelerating move to install a US missile defense system in South Korea. Some observers say the launch is also intended to affect Washington's ongoing efforts to formulate its policy toward the North. (Yonhap)