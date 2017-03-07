Samsung's chip investment expected to rise 11% this year

Capital spending by Samsung Electronics Co. on its semiconductor facilities is expected to rise 11 percent on-year in 2017, according to market data Tuesday.



The world's largest memory chip producer is forecast to invest $12.5 billion in facilities this year, compared with $11.3 billion in 2016, the data by market researcher IC Insights showed.



Samsung Electronics' chips (Yonhap file photo)

(Yonhap)

Although Samsung has not disclosed its investment plans for this year, the injection of funds would allow Samsung to keep its No. 1 spot in terms of capital spending on chip facilities.Intel Corp. came in second with $12 billion in capital spending on its chip facilities this year, up 25 percent from a year earlier.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. was ranked third with a planned capital spending of $10 billion this year, followed by SK hynix Inc. with $6 billion, according to the data.IC Insights said Samsung and SK hynix cut their semiconductor investment last year becae of the weak DRAM market."Although their total outlays declined, both companies increased their spending for 3D NAND flash in 2016," the market researcher said in a statement. (Yonhap)